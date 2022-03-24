Make Noida airport operational by 2023 for region’s growth, says GB Nagar MP
Former Union minister and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma demanded in Parliament on Tuesday that the Noida International Greenfield Airport proposed in Jewar must start operations by the end of December 2023.
“We urge the Union aviation minister (to make sure that) the airport in Jewar becomes functional by the end of December 2023, so that industrial projects in the region can witness growth and jobs can be created for the local youth. Even if it begins operations initially with only one runway, it will benefit this region. We have also requested the government to expedite work on a dedicated Metro project to provide connectivity from Jewar airport to Delhi airport,” said Sharma.
“We need to build the Metro project before the airport becomes operational so that industries can be set up faster, Mathura and Vrindavan can enjoy better connectivity, and a hub for the maintenance, research and operations of aircraft can take shape early and provide employment to local youth,” said Sharma.
Currently, the concessionaire, Swiss company Zurich International AG, is building a boundary wall and levelling the 1,334 hectares of land at the site. According to the scheduled deadline, this project is supposed to become functional with two runways by September 29, 2024.
As for the Metro corridor, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has roped in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to put together a detailed project report (DPR) for the project from Jewar to Geater Noida and another one from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
“Once the DPR is approved then this project will be taken to the next stage,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.
Officials said that the DPR first has to be approved by the Yeida board, then the Uttar Pradesh government and then the Centre.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics