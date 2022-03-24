Make Noida airport operational by 2023 for region’s growth, says GB Nagar MP

Former Union minister and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma demanded in Parliament on Tuesday that the Noida International Greenfield Airport proposed in Jewar must start operations by the end of December 2023.

“We urge the Union aviation minister (to make sure that) the airport in Jewar becomes functional by the end of December 2023, so that industrial projects in the region can witness growth and jobs can be created for the local youth. Even if it begins operations initially with only one runway, it will benefit this region. We have also requested the government to expedite work on a dedicated Metro project to provide connectivity from Jewar airport to Delhi airport,” said Sharma.

“We need to build the Metro project before the airport becomes operational so that industries can be set up faster, Mathura and Vrindavan can enjoy better connectivity, and a hub for the maintenance, research and operations of aircraft can take shape early and provide employment to local youth,” said Sharma.

Currently, the concessionaire, Swiss company Zurich International AG, is building a boundary wall and levelling the 1,334 hectares of land at the site. According to the scheduled deadline, this project is supposed to become functional with two runways by September 29, 2024.

As for the Metro corridor, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has roped in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to put together a detailed project report (DPR) for the project from Jewar to Geater Noida and another one from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“Once the DPR is approved then this project will be taken to the next stage,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

Officials said that the DPR first has to be approved by the Yeida board, then the Uttar Pradesh government and then the Centre.

