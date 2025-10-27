Man, 29, falls to death from Noida flat while with friends he met on online app

A medical representative died after allegedly falling from the eighth floor of a residential society building in Sector 74 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Monday.

The 29-year-old man - a resident of UP's Aligarh - had gone to meet some friends he had recently connected with through an online app, PTI news agency quoted police as saying.

The incident took place at the Supertech North Eye Society.

"The deceased has been identified as Shubham Kumar. He fell from the eighth floor of Supertech North Eye Society in Sector 74 on Sunday morning," the news agency quoted station house officer (SHO) KG Sharma of Sector 113 police station.

"He had gone to the society on Saturday to meet friends he had made through an online app," the officer added.

Shubham Kumar worked as a medical representative in Noida.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors, SHO Sharma said, adding that CCTV footage of the building will be scanned.

"Further investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the building is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events," the police officer said.

Radiotherapist dies by suicide In another unrelated case, a radiotherapist allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential building where he was staying with his family in Greater Faridabad area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was reportedly identified as Yogesh Kumar. His uncle filed a police complaint accusing Kumar's wife and in-laws of harassing him as they did not want his his mother to stay with the couple, PTI reported.

The couple was earlier residing in Noida, where his wife Neha Rawat had a private job.

Police Kumar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, worked as a radiotherapist at a private hospital in Gurugram. He got married to Neha Rawat nine years ago and they have a six-year-old child.

According to the complaint filed by Prakash Singh, the uncle of the deceased, as both husband and wife were employed, the child could not be cared for. Yogesh wanted to keep his mother with him, but Neha did not agree to this.

An FIR has been registered on the charge of abetment to suicide against five individuals -- the wife, her parents and her two brothers -- at Bhupani police station, officials said.