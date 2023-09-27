Man accused of raping a minor girl held after gunfight in G Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday, following a gunfight, for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Jewar earlier that same day, police said on Tuesday. In a retaliatory fire, the suspect suffered bullet injuries on his leg and was taken into custody around 8.30 pm (Representative Image)

At around 4 pm on Monday, the girl’s father filed a complaint against the suspect, identified as Mahesh Singh, 40, who resides in his neighborhood. The father stated in his complaint that Singh allegedly lured his daughter to his home and sexually assaulted her, police said.

“An FIR under charges of rape from the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, was registered against Singh at the Jewar police station on Monday based on the victim’s father’s complaint. Police teams were immediately dispatched to nab the suspect, who had fled the locality following the incident,” said SM Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

Police said that later in the evening they received a tip-off that the suspect was hiding in a park on Chanchli road in Jewar.

“Based on the information, a team reached the spot and asked Singh to surrender, to which he fired at the police party with his illicit pistol. In a retaliatory fire, Singh suffered bullet injuries on his leg and was taken into custody around 8.30 pm. A country-made pistol, one hollow cartridge and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and further legal proceedings are underway,” said Khan.

He added that another FIR has been registered against the suspect under charges of attempt to murder, for firing at police personnel and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

“Once the suspect is discharged from the hospital, he will be produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.

