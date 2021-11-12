Man arrested for rape, blackmailing woman in Greater Noida

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday for raping a 28-year-old woman in Rabupura in Greater Noida. Police have identified the suspect as Aman Sharma, a resident of Marhara village.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of Rabupura police station, said the woman, who is a mother to two children, filed a complaint against the man at the police station on October 6.

“The woman said about a year ago, Sharma befriended her and offered her tea laced with sedatives at his home. He allegedly raped the woman and blackmailed her on various occasions,” said Kumar. In the complaint, the woman also alleged the involvement of an 18-year-old neighbour in the case.

The SHO said police investigation showed the victim and the man were neighbours and knew each other. “The woman is from a Dalit community. A case was registered against the two suspects under Sections 376-D (gang-rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 504 (intentional insult), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and also under Section 3(1) and Section 3(2)(v) of the Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

“Sharma was on the run since the complaint was filed against him. On Friday, police received information that he was at his house. A police team searched his house and arrested him,” said Kumar. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The SHO said the role of the other suspect is being probed.

In another case, a 40-year-old man was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl in Noida’s Sector 22 on Friday. The suspect was identified as Shiv Kumar, a native of Aligarh. He was living in a rented accommodation in Chauda village in Sector 22, said police.

Sudheer Kumar, SHO of Sector 24 police station, said the girl was playing outside her home when the suspect reached there on Thursday afternoon. “He touched the girl inappropriately. The child returned home and informed her parents, who then filed a complaint with police,” he said.

The suspect, a cab driver, fled the spot after the incident. The SHO said on Friday, a police team conducted a search and arrested him from Sector 22 in Noida .

A case has been registered against him under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.