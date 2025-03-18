Menu Explore
Man creates fake Indian Coast Guard site, held

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2025 07:50 AM IST

A probe found that the unemployed BSc graduate, who failed two attempts at the ICG exam, apparently pursued a Course on Computer Concepts and created a fake website

Noida: A 28-year-old Agra-based man was arrested on Monday for allegedly creating a fake website of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and inviting applications for the post of assistant commandant (serviceman) in March 2024, police said.

Police said that since last year, three teams were dispatched following tip-offs from the cyber cell. But the suspect kept changing his location. (Representational image)
Police said that since last year, three teams were dispatched following tip-offs from the cyber cell. But the suspect kept changing his location. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Gaurav Singh, a resident of Kiraoli, Agra. A probe found that the unemployed BSc graduate, who failed two attempts at the ICG exam, apparently pursued a Course on Computer Concepts and created a fake website, officers said.

On March 12, 2024, commandant T Ngamlien, posted as joint director of recruitment in the ICG, filed a complaint at the Sector 58 police station alleging that ICG was alerted from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) that a fake recruitment website of the ICG was being run.

The commandant also reported that the site also advertised bogus recruitment for assistant commandant (serviceman). As the recruitment office of the ICG is located in Sector 62, Noida, a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act was registered, and teams were set up to nab the suspect.

Police said that since last year, three teams were dispatched following tip-offs from the cyber cell. But the suspect kept changing his location.

“A few days ago, we received another tip-off and arrested the suspect from his hometown. He revealed that he appeared for the ICG exam twice in 2020 but had failed. Later, he qualified for the CCC course and made a fake website to earn money through fake registration of the ICG,” said Station house officer (Sector 58) Amit Kumar.

“After a fortnight of creating the website, the ICG traced his activity and filed a complaint. We have checked his bank accounts, but no such transactions related to appointments were found. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.

