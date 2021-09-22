Man dies by suicide in Noida

Noida: A 34-year-old man allegedly killed himself at his Sector 24 house around 9pm on Monday after “losing some money in cryptocurrency”, officials said. Police have found a suicide note from the room, but his family alleged foul play due to domestic disturbances.

According to police, when the man’s wife went inside the room on Monday night to call him for dinner, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She raised an alarm, and officials of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA) made a call to the Sector 24 police station, and a police team took the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“In the suicide note recovered from the room, the man apologised to his parents, saying he had lost the money he invested in cryptocurrency, and that is why he took his life as he was facing a financial crisis,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (zone 1).

Police also found a ledger in the house which showed that the man had borrowed at least ₹6 lakh from some lenders for some investment.

The man’s family, however, suspect a foul play in the case of his death.

“Autopsy results confirmed death due to hanging, and prima facie there is no evidence of a foul play. Still, we will look into the family’s allegations. An investigation is underway,” said Verma.

The man had recently taken up a new job at a private company in Delhi, and his wife works at a private bank in Noida Sector 18. They got married nine months ago.

Police, meanwhile, said that though Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline number to deal with such situations, there are a few suicide prevention helpline numbers in India such as +914066202000 for Roshni (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 for Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).