Man held for abducting minor girl, raping her

Noida police arrested a 21-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in an area under Phase 2 police jurisdiction
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:54 PM IST

Noida police arrested a 21-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in an area under Phase 2 police jurisdiction.

Police said the family reported the kidnapping on July 21 alleging that an unknown person had taken the teenager. A case was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the station.

On July 25, the girl found her way home and based on her statement, police added IPC section 376 (rape) along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (Pocso).

Police said they identified and tracked the suspect who is from Lucknow and lived in Noida’s Salarpur area. He was produced before a magistrate who sent him to 14-day judicial custody, they added.

