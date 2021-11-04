Man held for opening fire at neighbour over children’s dispute in Greater Noida

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly opening fire at his neighbour, who allegedly slapped the former’s son, in Sector Beta 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Vijay Pal, a resident of Senior Citizen Society in Greater Noida. Police said Pal works as an advocate in the Allahabad high court.

Anil Kumar, station house officer of Sector Beta 2 police station, said on Tuesday evening, Pal’s 11-year-old son was on his way to a tuition class when he spotted a 10-year-old boy in his neighbourhood bursting firecrackers.

“Pal’s son told the younger boy that his firecrackers were small. The younger boy took offence at his comments and this led to an argument between the two,” said Kumar.

Police said Pal’s son allegedly slapped the younger boy, who went home and informed his parents about the incident. The younger boy, along with his parents, went to Pal’s home and complained to him about his son’s behaviour. After they left, Pal scolded his son and asked him to behave himself.

Pal’s son suspected that the neighbourhood boy and his family must have complained about him to his father.

On Wednesday morning, Pal’s son visited the younger boy at his home and asked why he complained to his father about the incident. Police said, this time the younger boy’s father, Girish Kumar, allegedly slapped him.

“Pal’s son returned home and told his father that he was beaten up by Girish Kumar,” said the SHO.

Pal took out his licensed revolver and visited Girish Kumar’s home. “After a heated argument with Girish Kumar, he opened fire and Girish Kumar narrowly escaped being hit. Girish Kumar alerted police about the incident, following which police reached the spot and arrested Pal,” said SHO Kumar.

Police said they retrieved a gun and three live cartridges from Pal’s possession.

A case has been registered against Pal under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to jail,” said SHO Kumar.

Police have also recommended cancelling Pal’s weapon licence for its misuse. A separate case under Section 30 (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act has been registered against him.