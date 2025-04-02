Man held for performing stunt on moving auto on Noida Expressway

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after a viral video showed him and his friends performing dangerous stunts on a moving pink auto-rickshaw on the Noida Expressway, police said. A screengrab from a video shows the men performing the stunts on the pink autorickshaw. (HT Photo)

The 20-second video of the incident that took place on Monday night was widely circulated on social media and showed two shirtless men performing a stunt on the auto-rickshaw while the vehicle moves at high speed. One man is seen climbing onto the roof, another balancing on the door, while the third drives the vehicle. The footage, recorded by a passerby, also captures loud music playing from the auto.

As the video gained traction, Noida traffic police issued a fine of ₹33,500 under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MV Act), including dangerous driving and disobedience of lawful directions. City police were later directed to trace and arrest the men seen in the video.

“After scanning multiple CCTV cameras installed along the Noida Expressway, we identified the auto driver as Pradeep Singh, 20, a native of Sambhal and a resident of Beta 2. His vehicle was seized, and a case was registered against him under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the MV Act,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 142 police station.

Singh’s two friends, who are residents of Delta and Accher in Greater Noida, are currently on the run. “Efforts are underway to nab them,” the SHO added.

During questioning, Singh revealed that the stunt was performed on the night of March 31 while they were returning from Delhi to Greater Noida. “He claimed he was unaware that their actions would land him in legal trouble,” Kumar said.