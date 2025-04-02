Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for performing stunt on moving auto on Noida Expressway

ByArun Singh
Apr 02, 2025 10:32 PM IST

A 20-year-old man was arrested for performing dangerous stunts on a moving auto-rickshaw in Noida, as seen in a viral video. Two accomplices are still at large.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after a viral video showed him and his friends performing dangerous stunts on a moving pink auto-rickshaw on the Noida Expressway, police said.  

A screengrab from a video shows the men performing the stunts on the pink autorickshaw. (HT Photo)
A screengrab from a video shows the men performing the stunts on the pink autorickshaw. (HT Photo)

The 20-second video of the incident that took place on Monday night was widely circulated on social media and showed two shirtless men performing a stunt on the auto-rickshaw while the vehicle moves at high speed. One man is seen climbing onto the roof, another balancing on the door, while the third drives the vehicle. The footage, recorded by a passerby, also captures loud music playing from the auto.

As the video gained traction, Noida traffic police issued a fine of 33,500 under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MV Act), including dangerous driving and disobedience of lawful directions. City police were later directed to trace and arrest the men seen in the video.  

“After scanning multiple CCTV cameras installed along the Noida Expressway, we identified the auto driver as Pradeep Singh, 20, a native of Sambhal and a resident of Beta 2. His vehicle was seized, and a case was registered against him under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the MV Act,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 142 police station.  

Singh’s two friends, who are residents of Delta and Accher in Greater Noida, are currently on the run. “Efforts are underway to nab them,” the SHO added.

During questioning, Singh revealed that the stunt was performed on the night of March 31 while they were returning from Delhi to Greater Noida. “He claimed he was unaware that their actions would land him in legal trouble,” Kumar said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Man held for performing stunt on moving auto on Noida Expressway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On