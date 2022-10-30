Man held in Ghaziabad for trying to run over his neighbour

A 23-year-old man allegedly tried to run over his neighbour with his bike and assaulted him on the night of October 25 in Loni, Ghaziabad, police said. A live video of the incident which took place at 8:50pm on a street in Bag Ranap Colony (under the jurisdiction of Loni police station) has gone viral, cops added. The alleged assault was also captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Badal Kashyap (21) went out for food on Tuesday and was on his way back home when he was hit by the suspect speeding on his motorbike. The video shows the suspect hitting Badal with an iron punch soon after knocking him down with his motorcycle. “My son and the suspect had an altercation on Holi earlier this year, following which we apologised and resolved the matter amicably. However, the suspect nursed a grudge and attacked my son. He has sustained severe injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Delhi,” Naresh Kashyap, Badal’s father, said. “He intended to kill my son but local people in the area intervened and saved Badal,” he added.

Based on a complaint filed by Naresh, an FIR was registered under sections of rash and negligent driving, causing hurt by doing rash and negligent acts, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect, Ajay Kumar aka Govind, at Loni police station. The IPC section for an attempt to murder will be added to the FIR, police said.

Govid was apprehended after the video went viral on Saturday. “He has been arrested in connection with the attack on Badal Kashyap. Based on the seriousness of the crime, we will also add IPC section for an attempt to murder to the ongoing investigation,” Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural), said.

A similar incident took place on Loni Road on October 25 where a suspect bludgeoned a 35-year-old man to death with a brick. A live video of the incident also went viral and the suspect was arrested by Ghaziabad police late on Thursday night following a manhunt.

