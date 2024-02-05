Man killed after fight breaks out during cricket game in Greater Noida

A 24-year-old man was killed by a group of men after a fight broke out among them during a cricket game in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh neighbourhood on Sunday morning, police officers said. According to the police, the deceased man jumped into a nullah to escape from the assailants, but they threw bricks at him. One of the bricks hit him on the head and he succumbed on the spot. (Representational image)

The deceased man, Sumit Singh, who was from Meerut, worked as a driver and lived with his parents and elder brother in Greater Noida’s Chipyana, said Anil Kumar, station house officer of the Bisrakh police station. The police were informed about Singh’s death by his family members, said investigators.

“On Sunday morning, Sumit left home to play cricket with some neighbours. At 10am, he called my elder son Shekhar and said that a fight had broken out during the cricket game and some people were beating him. Shekhar immediately informed my wife, and they rushed to the spot to rescue Sumit,” said Sumit’s father, Yashpal.

“The incident occurred near a school in Chipyana. Sumit jumped into a nullah to escape from the assailants, but they threw bricks at him. One of the bricks hit him on the head and he succumbed on the spot. The suspects fled from the scene,” said a senior police officer associated with the case citing eyewitnesses and passersby.

“When my wife and elder son arrived on the scene, they were shocked to find Sumit’s blood-soaked body lying in a nullah near the playground,” said Yashpal. The family recovered the body and informed the police.

“We don’t know the reason behind the fight. We barely shifted to Greater Noida six months ago for work,” added Yashpal.

“A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against three suspects, identified by their first names as Himanshu, Tinku, and Anshu, and another unidentified suspect. We don’t know how or why the fight occurred. We’re trying to hunt down the suspects,” said Suniti deputy commissioner of police of Central Noida.