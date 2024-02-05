 Man killed after fight breaks out during cricket game in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Man killed after fight breaks out during cricket game in Greater Noida

Man killed after fight breaks out during cricket game in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh, Greater Noida
Feb 05, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The deceased man, Sumit Singh, who was from Meerut, worked as a driver and lived with his parents and elder brother in Greater Noida’s Chipyana

A 24-year-old man was killed by a group of men after a fight broke out among them during a cricket game in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh neighbourhood on Sunday morning, police officers said.

According to the police, the deceased man jumped into a nullah to escape from the assailants, but they threw bricks at him. One of the bricks hit him on the head and he succumbed on the spot. (Representational image)
According to the police, the deceased man jumped into a nullah to escape from the assailants, but they threw bricks at him. One of the bricks hit him on the head and he succumbed on the spot. (Representational image)

The deceased man, Sumit Singh, who was from Meerut, worked as a driver and lived with his parents and elder brother in Greater Noida’s Chipyana, said Anil Kumar, station house officer of the Bisrakh police station. The police were informed about Singh’s death by his family members, said investigators.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“On Sunday morning, Sumit left home to play cricket with some neighbours. At 10am, he called my elder son Shekhar and said that a fight had broken out during the cricket game and some people were beating him. Shekhar immediately informed my wife, and they rushed to the spot to rescue Sumit,” said Sumit’s father, Yashpal.

“The incident occurred near a school in Chipyana. Sumit jumped into a nullah to escape from the assailants, but they threw bricks at him. One of the bricks hit him on the head and he succumbed on the spot. The suspects fled from the scene,” said a senior police officer associated with the case citing eyewitnesses and passersby.

“When my wife and elder son arrived on the scene, they were shocked to find Sumit’s blood-soaked body lying in a nullah near the playground,” said Yashpal. The family recovered the body and informed the police.

“We don’t know the reason behind the fight. We barely shifted to Greater Noida six months ago for work,” added Yashpal.

“A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against three suspects, identified by their first names as Himanshu, Tinku, and Anshu, and another unidentified suspect. We don’t know how or why the fight occurred. We’re trying to hunt down the suspects,” said Suniti deputy commissioner of police of Central Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Singh

    Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On