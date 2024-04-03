Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida’s Surajpur

A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Greater Noida’s Surajpur locality on Monday night, said police on Tuesday, adding that the errant SUV driver fled the spot after the accident. On a complaint given by the dead man’s wife, a case was registered at Surajpur police station and efforts are underway to identify the SUV and the driver, said police. (HT Archive)

Police identified the deceased as Gokul Prasad Sharma, who hailed from Kashipur in Uttarakhand and resided in Beta 2 in Greater Noida. He worked as a manager at a private company in Greater Noida.

“Sharma, who resides with a family of four, including his wife, mother, and two daughters aged 4 and 8 years, was the sole breadwinner of his family,” said Sharma’s friend Ajeet Singh, who was chatting with him when the SUV ran over Sharma on Tuesday around 9.30pm.

Singh said, “On Tuesday night, after finishing work, Sharma went to buy school paraphernalia for his daughter. After making purchases, Sharma and I were chatting on the service lane of Sakipur Road after parking our cars when a speeding SUV (white Scorpio) rammed us.”

Singh said he escaped with minor bruises, but Sharma got stuck between the SUV and another car.

“Instead of stopping his car and helping us, the errant driver reversed his car and sped away,” said Singh, adding that with the help of locals, he rushed Sharma to a nearby hospital, where Sharma was declared dead on arrival.

Singh said, “On Tuesday, I was informed by locals that they noted down the registration number of the SUV but we were unaware of any further development in the case.”

Pushparaj SIngh, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said, “On a complaint by Sharma’s wife Bhavna Sharma, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle using CCTV footage.”