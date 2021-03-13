IND USA
Man nabbed for duping people on pretext of govt jobs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:53 PM IST

Noida: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of helping them get government jobs.

The suspect was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a native of Deoria district, who was living with his family in a high-rise in Greater Noida West. He has worked with a public sector bank in Lucknow earlier, police said.

“In Noida, the suspect would often hang out outside a cooperative society of a public sector oil marketing company in Sector 62 to show people that he lived there. He would use a different name and contact people through social media, pretending to be AGM of the company. Then he would offer to help them get jobs in that company for which he charged hefty fees,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that so far five victims have been identified -- two from Rajasthan and the rest from Noida. The suspect has duped people of different amounts ranging from 4 lakh to 20 lakh, they said.

“He has at least one more accomplice that we have identified. We are working to nab him as well. We recovered two fake appointment letters from him as well. He had recently purchased an SUV and used two iPhones which were also seized. During questioning, he also revealed that he had spent over 35 lakh in his father’s treatment in Lucknow,” said the ACP.

Kumar was nabbed from Sector 62, police said, adding that his bank accounts are being looked at and will be frozen.

The suspect, a graduate from Gorakhpur University, has been duping people for over 18 months now, said police. Other cases against him are also being identified. Kumar was booked for cheating, impersonation and forgery at Sector 58 police station.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, police said.

