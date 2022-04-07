Man shot at while resisting robbery bid at jewellery shop in Ghaziabad
A 37-year-old man was critically injured after two armed robbers shot at him when he tried to resist their robbery attempt at his father’s jewellery shop at a busy market area at Rakesh Marg in Nehru Nagar on Thursday afternoon.
Known by the name ‘Bhagwat Swaroop Banwari Lal Jewellers’, the shop is run by 55-year-old Arvind Kumar Verma and his son Vikas Verma. Both the father-son due were at the shop when two unidentified men wearing helmets barged inside and pulled out guns.
“One of the men brandished a gun and asked me to get all the jewellery. I immediately held his hand. Seeing this, my son got up and moved towards the robbers... one of the two robbers opened fire at my son and ran outside. The bullet hit my son in the abdomen but he still ran out to chase the robbers,” said Arvind Verma.
“Both the men were wearing helmets and had their faces covered. When I ran outside, I saw one of the robbers fleeing on a scooter that was being driven by another person, who was waiting outside. The second robber fled on foot. I decided to give up the chase and ran to my injured son. I rushed him to a private hospital with the help of our neighbours,” said Arvind Verma.
The doctors at Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar said Vikas is in a critical state. “He sustained a gunshot to the upper abdomen. We have retrieved the bullet and kept him under observation in ICU. He will be under observation for the next 48 hours,” said Dr Sangita Garg, chief medical superintendent of the hospital.
Following the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muniraj G visited the crime scene and also issued directions for the suspension of the police-post in-charge.
“We received information about the two robbers around 1:30pm. The shop owner said the robbers failed to take away any items with them. However, we are doing a detailed investigation and our teams are trying to trace them,” said the SSP.
“We have been told that two suspects fled on a white scooter. We have accessed the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the shop, which captured the failed robbery attempt,” said the SSP.
“I have also started regular comprehensive checking across the district. I will review the areas where police checking was on and find out if there was any lax on the part of the policemen,” said the SSP.
The Ghaziabad police has been on its toes due to back-to-back robberies. Former senior superintendent of police Pawan Kumar was suspended on March 31 after a robbery of ₹25 lakh at a fuel station in Govindpuram on March 28.
Muniraj G assumed charge as the new SSP three days ago and cracked two major robbery cases-- the one at the petrol pump, and the one at a branch of a nationalised bank in Nandgram, where six robbers, who looted nearly ₹12 lakh, were arrested on Wednesday.
Pune railway division recovers ₹10.94 crore as fines from passengers travelling without tickets
PUNE The Pune railway division has recovered ₹10.94 crore in fines from 217,633 passengers travelling without ticket from April 2021 to March 2022. A total of 1,414 passengers were caught for travelling with luggage without registering it and a fine of ₹ 2.13 lakh was collected from them. As per the information given by Pune railway division, the ticket checker teams, present at the platform as well as on the running trains conduct passenger checks.
New location of biogas plant at Noida Sector 123 angers residents
After residents protested against the setting up of an automatic compressed biogas plant in Sector 123, the Noida authority announced that they might shift the plant to another location that was supposed to be the site for a sewage treatment plant. The only difference is that while the previous site was less than 200 metres from the residential area, it is now about 500 metres away.
Teen molested by two intruders in Hinjewadi
PUNE An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two unidentified men who barged into her house in Pune and burned her hand with a hot frying pan and smouldered her shoulder with cigarette buds, when she tried to resist them on Tuesday, said police. The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station Thursday morning. The incident took place on Tuesday at 3 pm.
Two killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway
PUNE Two youths were killed in a road accident on Pune-Solapur highway on Thursday. The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Srikshetra Theur Gram Panchayat on Thursday at around 2 pm on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Sonde ( 22), a resident of Kolwadi in Haveli and Avinash Suresh Pawar (20), a resident of Bhadale vasti in Haveli. According to the Loni Kalbhor police, Sonde was killed on the spot.
Work at Noida airport site to be expedited as development plan gets approval
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) approved the Noida international airport's development plan, officials said Thursday, paving the way for work to be accelerated at the site. According to officials, the development plan was approved at the Noida International Airport Limited's board meeting that was held in Lucknow on Wednesday and was attended by Yeida's chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, who has additional charge as CEO of NIAL, and other top officials.
