Man’s in-laws from first marriage kidnap his second wife; 4 booked

The Ghaziabad police rescued a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted by the in-laws of her husband’s first wife and taken to Baghpat, senior officers said on Friday, adding that they have booked four persons in this connection at Tronica City police station in Loni. An FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) against Saddam’s first wife’s mother, and her brothers. (Representational image)

According to police, Azad Enclave resident Mohammad Saddam, 26, on Thursday gave a police complaint that his wife, Anas, was allegedly abducted by four family members of his first wife who live in Baghpat.

The police in this connection registered an FIR at Loni Border police station under Indian Penal Code Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) against Saddam’s first wife’s mother Bilkis, and her brothers Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Shadab and Mohammad Shariq.

“We got an FIR registered against the suspects and our teams on Thursday rescued Saddam’s wife from the house of his first wife’s family. We will get the woman to record her statement before the magistrate. No arrest has been made so far,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (Loni).

Police said Saddam got married for the first time about six years ago and his first wife returned to her parents’ home in just six months following marital discord.

After one year of living separate, Saddam got married to Anas, and, this infuriated his first wife’s family as he is yet to take a formal divorce from his first wife, said police.

“Around 7pm on March 20, the four suspects came to my house and abducted my wife who was alone at that time. They live in Nai Basti, Gayatripuram locality in Baghpat,” Saddam said in his police complaint.

“It seems to be a case of dispute between two families and we are inquiring in detail about the abduction. Once the woman gives her statement before a magistrate, we will act accordingly,” the ACP said.

