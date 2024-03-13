Massive fire breaks out in dhabas in Greater Noida; 10 fire tenders rushed

A massive fire erupted earlier today in several dhabas under the Bisrakh Police Station area in Greater Noida. The blaze, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, quickly engulfed multiple establishments. 10 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to extinguish the inferno. A massive fire breaks out in a few dhabas in Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida.(ANI)

"We received information about a fire in several dhabas within the Gaur City Circle. Fire service vehicles promptly departed for the location. Upon arrival, we discovered six dhabas and two shops ablaze," said Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar.

“We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident,” he added.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)