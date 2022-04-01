Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot.
The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers. According to the police, a total of 24 workers were in the factory when the fire started.
“The factory has living quarters of workers where 24 of them were sleeping when the fire started at around 4.30am. The fire department received information about the incident at around 5am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Arun Kumar, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Kumar added that by the time the fire tenders reached the spot, the majority of workers escaped the three-storey building.
“Six workers were rescued from the building by the fire department officials while others had already escaped. Three people are critical and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. A few workers got injured while trying to jump out from the third floor of the building in a bid to escape the fire and are being treated as well,” said Kumar.
Though there have been no casualties due to the fire, the flames engulfed the whole factory as the cooler grass-pads are highly inflammable, said officials. They added that the four fire tenders took more than a couple of hours to extinguish the fire.
According to Yogendra Singh, ACP-2 (Central Noida), the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. “It is suspected that the fire started due to a malfunction in the power generator of the factory. But the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of Badalpur police station said that they have not yet received any complaint regarding the fire incident.
-
At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.
-
Engineers’ body serves notice to Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT)
Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust authorities for allegedly reducing the space allocated to the park at Gol market, Model Town, the Council of Engineers served a notice to the local bodies department's principal secretary and deputy commissioner-cum-LIT chairman, urging them to take corrective steps. Refuting the allegations, councillor Parvinder Lapran, said the area of the park has been reduced for beautification and trees will be planted at the reduced portion (around 4 feet) also.
-
Enforcement directorate attaches 16 properties of senior bureaucrats, arms dealers of Jammu and Kashmir
JAMMU: The enforcement directorate on Thursday attached 16 properties of various arms dealers and senior bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir worth ₹4.69 crores in the fake arms license case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, officials said. A search operation was conducted by teams of the ED at 11 places on March 24.
-
Season change spurs rise in allergy patients at hospitals
With temperatures soaring and the heatwave prevailing over the city this week, there has been a rise in the number of patients approaching government and private hospitals in the city with complaints of allergy, diarrhoea, and skin problems, especially among children and the elderly. Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 said many patients are coming to the out-patient department complaining of allergies, vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea.
-
CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
