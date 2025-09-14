Meerut Metro trial runs completed, awaiting RRTS rollout

The trial runs of the Meerut Metro, part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, have been completed and three-coach trains are being tested according to the timetable, officials of the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said. The 82km RRTS corridor linking Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut with Namo Bharat trains is nearing completion and awaits formal inauguration. In the case of the 82km RRTS project, Delhi’s share is about 3.5% while UP has a share of 16.5%. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Meerut has a 23km RRTS network with 13 stations from Meerut (south) to Modipuram (depot). The Namo Bharat trains will halt at four stations, Meerut (south), Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram, while the Metro module will stop at all 13 stations to provide local connectivity.

The NCRTC has already inaugurated several stretches: Sahibabad to Duhai (17km) on October 23, 2023; Duhai to Modinagar (north) (17km) on March 6, 2024; Modinagar (north) to Meerut (south) on August 18, 2024; and Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi (13km) on January 5, 2025. The ₹30,274-crore project is scheduled for completion by June 2025.

As regards the funding, the 60% of the RRTS project is getting funding from multilateral banks like one billion dollars from the Asian Development Bank, and 500 million dollars each from the New Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The rest 40% of funding is shared to the tune of 20% by the Centre and rest 20% by the respective state governments wherever the project is proposed.

“The trial runs for the Metro module have been completed, and at present the three-coach metro trains are being tested as per the time-table schedule at 13 stations. Like the Namo Bharat trains, the metro trains will operate at a frequency of 10 minutes. The metro train has a design speed of 135 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph,” said an officer aware of the development.

Officials said the 23km metro stretch will take under 30 minutes to travel in its entirety, making it the fastest metro system in the country. “The metro train will be able to operate at an average speed of 43-45 kmph, while other metro systems have an average speed of about 30-32 kmph,” the officer said.

The nine other stations on the Meerut Metro corridor are Partapur, Rithani, Bhrampuri, Meerut (central), Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut (north), and Modipuram (depot). The three-coach trains will not feature a premium coach, unlike Namo Bharat, but seats will be reserved for women, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers. Each train will carry about 700 passengers, seated and standing.

“Finishing touches are going on for the RRTS and metro project, and we are ready for a smooth rollout of the project in coming weeks. The metro trains in Meerut will become operational once the entire 82km RRTS project gets operational,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relation officer of NCRTC.