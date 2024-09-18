Minor boy among two nabbed by cops for vehicle lifting in Delhi/NCR

Noida police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man and detained a minor for allegedly stealing vehicles from Delhi and cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) over the past few months, said police on Wednesday. The adult suspect was identified as Nikhil Sharma, who hails from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh and resides at a rented accommodation in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. (Representational image)

The minor suspect is aged around 17 years, said police.

Complainant Manjeet Kumar, 20, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, approached Noida police on Monday and lodged a complaint stating that his two-wheeler, which he left parked outside his officer in Noida’s Sector 2, was stolen.

“He works at a private company in Sector 2, Noida. On Monday, after finishing routine work, he came out and could not find his motorcycle, which he left parked outside the office,” said a senior police officer investigating the matter.

“When he checked the CCTV camera footage installed at his office, he found that three people were involved in stealing his motorcycle,” the officer said, quoting Kumar’s complaint.

On Kumar’s complaint, a case under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Phase 1 police station, and a team was formed to trace the suspects.

“With the help of CCTV footage and electronic surveillance, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday. During investigation, it was revealed that they like to ride different types of motorcycles. When the minor boy, who is a class 9 drop-out, was studying at a computer coaching centre in Sector 15, he came in contact with Sharma, who is also a school drop-out,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The ADCP said, “Later, they made a plan to steal motorcycles from Delhi/NCR and used to park them in different parking areas after riding them in the city. It was also revealed that Sharma was nicknamed “Software” because he could make any bike key using an software machine.”

Police recovered five motorcycles from the two, and four cases of theft were registered against them in the Delhi crime branch and one in Noida.

Investigations are underway to nab more people from their gang, said police.