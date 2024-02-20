 Modi rolls out projects worth ₹10 lakh crore for UP; ₹36,000 crore worth of projects for Ghaziabad - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Noida / Modi rolls out projects worth 10 lakh crore for UP; 36,000 crore worth of projects for Ghaziabad

Modi rolls out projects worth 10 lakh crore for UP; 36,000 crore worth of projects for Ghaziabad

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Feb 20, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched as many as 14,500 projects in Uttar Pradesh worth more than 10 lakh crore at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow. Of the total projects, about 36,000 crore worth of projects are in Ghaziabad district, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated with a memento by chief minister Yogi Adityanath (left) during the groundbreaking ceremony 4.O in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated with a memento by chief minister Yogi Adityanath (left) during the groundbreaking ceremony 4.O in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The officials said these projects are in the sectors of manufacturing, horticulture, information technology, information technology enabled services, food processing, housing and real estate, among others.

The groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow pertained to investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit held in February 2023.

State government officials said there were 278 different projects worth about 36,224.3 crore meant for Ghaziabad.

“Many of these projects are already underway while the others will take off soon. The major projects are under the horticulture department and worth about 19,020.7 crore while projects under the housing sector involves investment of about 8,640.97 crore,” said Srinath Paswan, deputy commissioner, Ghaziabad district industries department.

In Ghaziabad, a live screening of the groundbreaking ceremony was organised at a banquet hall in Raj Nagar Extension, which was attended by district officials and public representatives.

According to Ghaziabad district industries department figures, there were initially 3,673 projects worth 1,28,979.77 crore for which the memorandums of understanding were signed and these were finally narrowed down to 278.

