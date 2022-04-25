Most fresh Covid cases reported in 21-40 age group in Ghaziabad
The officials of the district health department on Sunday said that Covid-19 cases have almost doubled during the last five days but the severity is negligible. According to health officials, the highest number of positive cases in Ghaziabad district is being reported in the age group of 21-40, while the least affected age group is 60-plus years.
According to the official records, the district has registered 371 positive cases since April 12 out of which 39.08% (145) are in age group 21-40 years, while 32.08% (119) are in the age group 41-60 years; 12.13% (45) in the age group of 13-20 years; 8.89% (33) in the age group of 0-12 years and those over 60 years of age recorded 7.82% (29) cases.
“The highest affected age group is 21-40 years as these people move out for work on a regular basis and are more prone to be infected with the virus. There is a sizable infection among children but it is far less compared to the 21-40 age group. The overall severity of the infection is being monitored regularly and all the active cases are in home isolation, barring a 17-year-old boy, who preferred to be admitted to a healthcare facility. Overall, Covid-19 cases have seen a rise in the past couple of days,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer, Ghaziabad district.
During the last one week — from April 18-24 —the district has recorded 257 new cases from the 27,027 samples that were tested and the positivity rate is 0.95%. During the previous week (April 11-17), the district recorded a total of 116 cases from the 23,540 samples that were tested with a positivity rate of 0.49%.
In the month of April, the district achieved its highest daily testing on April 22, when it tested 4,401 samples.
“The daily testing target of 7,400 is yet to be achieved as most patients are asymptomatic. They are not too eager to get themselves tested. We have the capacity to surpass the daily testing target and can take up about 10,000 samples on a daily basis,” Dr Tyagi added.
According to official records, the district on Sunday recorded 55 fresh cases and the overall tally of active cases stood at 246 with 410 cases reported in the month of April. The overall cases have risen to 85,284 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The experts said that the severity is very less in the present set of cases.
“The severity is negligible and most of the patients have very mild or no symptoms. However, it is imperative that all Covid-19 precautions are followed. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing norms are still very important,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Ghaziabad chapter.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar to step up vaccine coverage in 12-15 age group from today
The health department is also increasing the number of vaccination camps for children from Monday. At least 50 centres will give Corbevax doses to children in the 12-15 age group. As of now, 58% of the estimated population in the 12-15 age group has been vaccinated with the first dose, while 5% have also taken the second dose. Overall, 4,069,000 doses have been administered across Gautam Budh Nagar district.
-
NCRTC to offer EV charging facilities at RRTS stations
Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation which has undertaken the 82-kilometre-long Regional Rapid Transit System project to link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut has planned to incorporate electric vehicle charging points in stations. Once complete, the project will reduce travel time to 50-55 minutes. According to estimates of the detailed project report, the high-speed train network will attract about 800,000 passengers on a daily basis. It will also have 25 stations in the three cities.
-
Power supply on rotation basis sought for industries
With industries in Manesar and Dharureha reeling under long power cuts and many of them turning to diesel generator sets to run operations, a team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam wrote to the State Load Despatch Centre asking for rotation of power supply in the industrial area. Members of the Industrial Model Township Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation.
-
Ludhiana | GRP to auction 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19
Years after being dumped at the backyard of the local Government Railway Police Thana, the railway police will finally conduct the auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19. The railway police currently have in custody 165 unclaimed vehicles, of which 110 will be auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. Many vehicles involved in a crash have not been claimed by the victims' kin, fearing it to be jinxed.
-
Garbage menace: PAC protests, blame Ludhiana MC officials’ lackadaisical attitude
Members of the Public Action Committee organised a selfie-point protest against illegal dumping of garbage in open on Sunday, the eighth consecutive week, in front of the open garbage dump at Saidan Chowk, which comes under the constituency of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi. Advocate RS Arora and Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said despite change in political regime, the plight of Ludhiana is the same.
