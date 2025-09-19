Moving bus catches fire in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A moving bus caught fire following an explosion in its CNG kit in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida early Thursday morning, said fire officials. A major incident was averted as the driver, who was on his way to pick up employees of a private company, managed to escape unharmed and the bus was empty at the time of the incident, they added. By the time the fire officials arrived—about half an hour later—the fire had spread rapidly and engulfed the entire bus. (Video grab/HT Photos)

The fire control room received a call around 5.22 am from a local resident, Mohammad Raees, who reported that a bus had caught fire near the Surajpur market on Dadri Road.

Raees told HT, “I was preparing for prayers when my wife informed me that a bus had caught fire outside the house. I immediately rushed out and found the front part of the empty bus burning.” He immediately alerted emergency services.

“By the time the fire officials arrived—about half an hour later—the fire had spread rapidly and engulfed the entire bus,” he added.

Two fire engines from the nearby Knowledge Park fire station managed to bring the blaze under control within half an hour.

The driver, identified as Bablu (single name), is a resident of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. He was heading towards Dadri to pick up company employees when the incident occurred. Bablu reported that an explosion in the CNG kit led to the fire.

Vinod Kumar, Fire Officer at Knowledge Park said, “Two fire engines were dispatched as soon as we received the alert. The fire was brought under control. The bus belonged to a private company involved in manufacturing automotive components.”

Fortunately, Bablu managed to exit the vehicle safely, and no passengers were on board at the time. A fire department official, requesting anonymity, confirmed that a major incident was narrowly avoided due to the bus being empty.

Officials are now investigating whether a maintenance lapse or technical fault led to the explosion. No case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The burnt bus remained parked in the middle of the Surajpur-Dadri road till Thursday evening.

