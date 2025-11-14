National Commission for Women launches two-day public hearing in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday began a two-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, under its outreach initiative ‘Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar’, district administration officials said. Complaints related to domestic violence, workplace harassment, matrimonial disputes, property matters, maintenance issues, and cybercrime, among others would be taken up, said officials. (HT Photos)

The public hearing, being held on November 13 and 14 at the school of management auditorium, aims to address women’s issues at the local level and ensure quicker redressal.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the focus is to ensure that every woman in the country gets justice and equal opportunity. The initiative is designed to make the commission’s grievance redressal mechanism closer to women, who are unable to approach higher authorities due to social, economic or logistical barriers, said Rahatkar.

“The objective is to reach women directly at the local level and address their concerns effectively,” she said.

A total of 200 complaints were taken up on Thursday, and directions were issued to officials concerned on the spot. Authorities from the women welfare department, district probation office, police, legal services authority, social welfare department and health department were present to assist in the process.

Officials said the event is also being used to disseminate information on constitutional rights, legal safeguards for women, and government schemes aimed at promoting economic independence and self-reliance.

“The NCW’s outreach camp marks one of its larger engagement exercises in the district this year, bringing multiple departments under one platform for coordinated response to women’s rights and safety issues”, said Medha Roopam, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate.