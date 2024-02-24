NCRTC to submit detailed plan for RapidX-Metro link to Jewar airport by April 4

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will complete the “draft” detailed project report (DPR) of RapidX-cum-metro route, and submit the same by April 4 as the work on preparations is in full swing, said the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Friday. The present DPR considers 25 stations on which work will start in the initial phase. (HT Archive)

The NCRTC and Yeida officials discussed the alignment of this project on Thursday at Greater Noida’s sector Omega-I. The NCRTC gave a presentation about the project and discussed the details of the alignment.

“The NCRTC informed that it will ready the detailed project report of this project for further progress on April 4. After studying the DPR, we will send the same to the Uttar Pradesh government for requisite approvals. Once the UP government and the government of India give all required approvals, the work on this project will be taken to the next stage,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

The 72.26 km RapidX-cum-metro route -- from Ghaziabad RRTS to Noida International Airport (NIA) -- includes 38 stations, but the present DPR considers 25 stations on which work will start in the initial phase.

“Among these 25 stations, 11 are designated for RapidX-cum-metro, while 14 are exclusively for metro stoppages. There is a scope for the remaining 13 stations, in the Yeida area, will be included in the draft DPR, but construction will be undertaken in later phases,” said Singh.

The proposed route passes through Ghaziabad RRTS station, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West (Sector 4), Greater Noida (Sector 2), Greater Noida Sector 12, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, Yeida North (Sec 18), Yeida Central (Sector 21, 35), and Noida International airport at GTC (ground transportation centre).

The RapidX will provide fast connectivity between Noida airport area at Jewar and IGI Airport in Delhi, the metro will serve as local connectivity.

There is a plan to extend the Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad RapidX route to IGI airport in the future, enabling passengers from Jewar airport to travel to Delhi airport using this proposed route.

“The NCRTC will operate the RRTS and Metro on this corridor. The operation of the Noida airport is set to start in September-end this year. The entire proposed route of 25 stations will be developed in phase I. We have asked the NCRTC to design the operation of RapidX in such a way that it should not take over 50 minutes to reach IGI from NIA. With the maximum speed of 150 KMPH, it is possible to achieve this travel time,” said Singh.

The state government approved the RapidX route from Ghaziabad RRTS station to Noida airport via Greater Noida West and Pari Chowk in December, 2023.

The Yeida had in January, 2024 issued work order to NCRTC to prepare the DPR of the project. The NCRTC was told to submit the DPR in three months.

The NCRTC has completed the ridership assessment, topographical survey, alignment design, and station planning on the route, while various surveys, including those related to geotechnical, environmental impact assessment, and social impact assessment, are currently underway.

“The estimated cost of this elevated project is close to ₹16,200 crore, the actual cost will be finalised once the DPR will be approved or passed by the state and central government following the laid down procedures.

“The alignment will have a ridership of 2.95 lakh passengers per day in 2031, growing to 5.23 lakh passengers in 2041 and to 6.32 lakh per day in 2051,” said Singh.