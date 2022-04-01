Nearly dozen farmhouses demolished along Yamuna floodplains in Noida
Around a dozen farmhouses that came up illegally along Yamuna floodplains here were demolished by the Noida Authority on Friday, officials said.
“Some 10 to 12 farmhouses spread in an area of around 25,000 sq metres were demolished today. These farmhouses in Sector 134 and Sector 135 lie in the floodplains of the Yamuna and were built illegally,” Noida Authority's officer on special duty Prasun Dwivedi said.
He said the exact cost of the demolished structures was yet to be ascertained but estimated them to be “in crores”.
The officer said some of the farmhouses were old while some were built recently. “The Noida Authority had carried out a similar anti-encroachment campaign last week. Today's action was part of the same drive and such action against illegal activities would continue in the future also,” he said.
-
HAL posts record revenue of Rs. 24,000 crore in 2021-22
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited posted a record high revenue on Friday, which rose by 6% to Rs. 24,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 22,755 crore recorded in the previous year. HAL achieved record revenue with the production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft/helicopters and 478 engines.
-
Amit Shah attends Sri Shivakumar Swamiji's 115th Jayanti
Union Minister for Home Amit Shah attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka. Shah also shared a broadcast of his visit to the mutt on his Twitter, saying: “115th birth anniversary program of Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka.”
-
Prachi Dhabal Deb on two World Book of Records: Lovely feeling to make Pune proud
Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb is “over the moon”, courtesy her creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure — being inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. And not just this, Deb also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. “I feel honoured to receive two recognitions at one time,” an elated Deb says. Now, people are visiting her studio to see her creation.
-
Pune’s Shital Mahajan jumps from 5,100 ft to ‘inspire Indian women’
Padma Shri Shital Mahajan felt nothing but “amazing” when she was about to jump from 5,100 feet in Hadapsar in Pune. Mahajan, who has done four-night skydives before this one, reveals that it was her late father Kamalakar Mahajan's wish that she do paramotoring. Soon, she bumped into pilot Vijay Sethi, who, as per Mahajan, agreed to do the stint in a moment. In 2018, she skydived in a saree.
-
Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan catches fire
The Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan (W) caught fire on Friday morning, leading to a thick smoke cover in the entire premises. Residents blamed the waste dumped outside the station as the reason for the fire. “The blaze is under control. However, the cooling process is under way as the entire waste collected at the station was under fire,” said an officer of the fire department, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
