Neighbour arrested for abducting 7-yr-old girl in Gzb

GHAZIABAD: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter and demanding ₹5,000 as ransom for her release. She was abducted on March 7, said a police officer. As the suspect was trying to board another train for some other destination, the police nabbed him and rescued the girl safely. (Representative image)

The suspect was identified as Madan Kumar, a resident of Bhovapur in Kaushambi and native of Mahoba district. The family of the girl -- a Class 2 student at a government school -- and the suspect are neighbours living in rented accommodations in a residential building.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“On March 7 after, the suspect took the girl with him while her parents were away for work. He reached Sarai Kale Khan and called up a local shopkeeper in Bhovapur, asking him to tell the girl’s father that he must pay up ₹5,000. Thereafter, the girl’s father approached the police, and an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code’s section 364a (kidnapping for ransom),” said station house officer (Kaushambi police station) Sarvesh Kumar.

The suspect later boarded a train and took her to Jhansi while the police in Ghaziabad also activated surveillance teams for tracking his locations, Kumar said.

From Jhansi, he (Madan Kumar) remained in touch over phone with the local shopkeeper and another neighbour and repeatedly sought ₹5,000 from the girl’s father, the officer explained.

“In between the conversations, he also came to know that the police are after him. So, instead of taking the girl to his native place at Mahoba, he boarded another train and arrived at Ghaziabad railway station,” said the SHO.

As the suspect was trying to board another train for some other destination, the police nabbed him and rescued the girl safely, he said.

The suspect had some pending money to recover from the girl’s father, but the latter was unable to pay up. So, the suspect allegedly kidnapped the girl, the police said.