Newborn abandoned in Noida village admitted to Child PGI hospital
According to Yashpal Singh, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, the police received a call around 5am on Friday and the caller, a resident of Barola village, told them a newborn baby was abandoned on his terrace
A resident of Barola village in Noida on Friday came across a newborn boy, presumably abandoned on the terrace of his residence, and immediately informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and the baby was taken to Child PGI Hospital in Sector 30 where he is under treatment.
According to Yashpal Singh, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, the police received a call around 5am on Friday and the caller, a resident of Barola village, told them a newborn baby was abandoned on his terrace.
“Police personnel reached the spot and took the babe to Child PGI hospital. The chairperson of child welfare committee, Gautam Budh Nagar, was informed and a woman constable was deputed to the hospital to guard the child,” said Singh.
He added that police are working on identifying his parents and how he came to be abandoned. “We have taken the CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the person who abandoned the baby. No case has been registered in the matter yet,” he said.
Dr (major) BP Singh, senior emergency medical officer at Child PGI hospital, said the baby has been admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “He is barely a week old and has contracted various infections. The baby will stay in the NICU for at least four more weeks after which it will be handed over to the CWC,” said the doctor.
Officials of the CWC also reached the hospital to check on the child and have been keeping regular tabs on his treatment and vitals, said KC Virmani, CWC chairperson, Gautam Budh Nagar.
“We took over the custody of the baby as soon as we were informed about the incident. Our officials are checking the baby at the hospital,” Virmani said.
He added that going forward, the child will be sent to a Child Care Institution in Gautam Budh Nagar. “In case there is no claimant, the child will be listed with the Central Adoption Resource Authority and put up for adoption. If there is a claimant, due procedure will be followed, including conducting DNA tests, before the baby is handed over,” he said.
RRTS: Officials inspect ongoing work, open innovation centre at Duhai depot
A team officials from the Asian Development Bank, along with senior officers of the NCR Transport Corporation, on Saturday inspected the progress of work on the Regional Rapid Transit System project and also inaugurated a “centre of innovation” at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad. The proposed corridor will have 25 stations and with three depots, including the one in Duhai.
New bridge over Hindon to open by Sept 20, says Gzb authority
The Ghaziabad Development Authority said on Saturday that the new bridge over river Hindon on the GT Road stretch is likely to be thrown open to traffic by September 20 as all construction activities have been completed and the blacktopping work has started. The new bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore and will provide two additional lane for traffic between Ghaziabad city and Mohan Nagar.
Gurugram man held for strangling wife to death on suspicion of infidelity
Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly strangling Asmat Ali (28)'s wife to death, officials informed. Asmat Ali (28) was apprehended from Ghata village in Sector 58 where he lived with his deceased wife Sunifa (27). According to cops, the incident took place on Friday night. Ali called Sunita's family members after the incident and told them had died by suicide. Ali claimed that he laid her down in an attempt to resuscitate her, investigators informed.
Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents
Gurugram: A 47-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Sector 7 on Saturday after being harassed by three loan recovery agents, police said on Monday. The deceased's family recovered a purported suicide note on Sunday evening, officials informed. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, an FIR was registered against the three agents under Sector 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Sunday night.
Multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar will be ready by March 2023
The multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar is likely to be constructed by March next year, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said on Sunday. The parking near Sohna Chowk can accommodate around 206 cars and 190 two-wheelers, said officials. Three basement floors have been reserved for basement parking and six floors above are primarily reserved for commercial shops which will be given on lease by the MCG, said officials.
