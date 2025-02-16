NGT pulls up Noida authority over discharging treated sewage water

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of allegations that the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) has been discharging treated sewage water into drains instead of utilising it for irrigation and other productive purposes. The tribunal acted after an HT report on June 11, 2024, highlighted the issue. The case will now be heard by the NGT on May 15, 2025, for further proceedings. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

During a hearing on February 6, the NGT emphasised the importance of conserving natural resources and directed Noida to submit a timeline for achieving 100% utilisation of treated sewage water.

The tribunal, taking note of the lack of accountability, remarked that currently only 20% of treated water is being utilised, while the rest is wasted. An NGT bench comprising justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A. Senthil Vel said, “The authority had submitted that the laying of pipelines for connecting the STPs was in the advanced stage, and some were likely to be completed by December 2024. But learnt counsel for the respondent has informed that work is not yet complete, and he is not in a position to disclose how much progress in the work for laying of the pipeline has been made and what percentage of work remains to be completed.”

As much as 74% of treated water is being wasted.

According to an October 15, 2024, response filed by Noida before the tribunal, the authority generates 260 MLD (million litres per day) of treated water but manages to reuse only 68 MLD, leaving 192 MLD—nearly 74%—to be discharged into drains. The authority claimed it is working to enhance reuse by laying supply pipelines.

Officials said that a key project involves connecting the Sector 123 sewage treatment plant (STP) to nearby sectors 74-79, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, and 118, which is expected to increase consumption by 18-20 MLD upon completion. Another project aims to connect the Sector 168 STP to Sectors 83, 85, 88, 91, 135, 136, 137, 150, 151A, and 157, potentially adding another 20-22 MLD to the reuse system next year, saidNoida authority’s counsel.

Despite these plans, Noida’s counsel admitted during the latest hearing that the infrastructure remains incomplete. When questioned, he failed to provide a clear update on progress or quantify the remaining work.

NGT directs Noida authority to submit a plan for 100% utilisation

Taking a strict stance, the NGT directed Noida to ensure complete utilisation of treated water. “The candid admission of learnt counsel appearing for respondent No. 2 (Noida) is that about 20% of STP-treated water is being presently utilised and the rest is thrown/discharged in the drain by the authority,” the bench noted. “STP-treated water has its own value since it can be utilised in different projects, which can help in saving natural water. Hence, Noida is required to ensure 100% utilisation of STP-treated water. We direct the authority to place on record the comprehensive plan along with the timeline for 100% utilisation of STP-treated water. Let the same be filed within a period of four weeks,” the tribunal said during the hearing.

The case will now be heard by the NGT on May 15, 2025, for further proceedings.