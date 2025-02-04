NGT raps Uttar Pardesh govt over Hindon pollution, seeks fresh affidavit

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has again reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for failing to control pollution in river Hindon and observed that no effective action was taken to control the discharge of industrial effluents, untreated sewage, and unprocessed solid waste into the Hindon and its tributaries, Kali West and Krishni. The affidavit also disclosed that there are 366 industries in the Hindon river basin, of which 123 are non-compliant with pollution norms. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The case stems from a petition filed by Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta in March 2022, drawing attention to the severe pollution in the river due to the continuous discharge of untreated waste and effluents. The plea highlighted that despite repeated directives, authorities had failed to take concrete pollution control measures, leading to significant environmental degradation.

The NGT started hearing the case and directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and other state agencies to implement remedial steps.

In its latest order, an NGT bench comprising chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and judicial member justice Sudhir Agarwal noted that the affidavit submitted by the UP chief secretary lacked crucial details regarding the treatment of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the operational efficiency of sewage treatment plants (STPs), and the enforcement of environmental penalties. The tribunal has now sought a fresh affidavit within six weeks, outlining a timebound action plan for implementing CPCB’s recommendations.

According to the affidavit, C&D waste was removed from Garhi Chaukhandi and other locations but was merely shifted to collection centres in Noida’s Sector 25, 64, and 72, without any clarity on its further processing. While the affidavit also included photographs of solid waste removal, it failed to specify how the waste was treated.

Another major concern flagged by the NGT was that 52 of 55 drains continue to discharge untreated sewage into the Hindon. Additionally, the government failed to submit water quality test reports for Hindon and its tributaries, despite repeated directives to do so.

The affidavit also disclosed that there are 366 industries in the Hindon river basin, of which 123 are non-compliant with pollution norms. While closure orders were issued for 30 such units, the affidavit did not clarify whether these orders were enforced or whether environmental compensation (EC) was recovered from polluters.

The report also revealed that the Hindon river basin generates 943.63MLD of sewage, with a treatment gap of 155.68MLD. Although 19 STPs with a total capacity of 921MLD exist, the tribunal observed that no details were provided on their capacity utilisation or whether they meet the requisite pollution standards.

The CPCB, in its report filed on July 9, 2024, stated that the Hindon and its tributaries remain severely polluted, with high biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and faecal coliform levels, making them unfit for even bathing. The report also pointed out that poor household connectivity to STPs has prevented the full utilisation of STPs, resulting in the continued discharge of untreated sewage into the river.

During the hearing, the government counsel assured the tribunal that a fresh affidavit would be submitted within six weeks, detailing a structured implementation plan to curb pollution in the river. The matter has now been listed for further hearing to May 6, 2025.