NHAI to build 270 cr interchange on Yamuna Expressway

NOIDA: With the Uttar Pradesh cabinet giving its nod on Tuesday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will now build a ₹270 crore project of interchange to connect Yamuna Expressway with Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), bringing convenience to thousands of commuters. The work on a cloverleaf loop (the curved, one-way ramps in a cloverleaf interchange, which allows traffic to move between intersecting highways without crossing the flow of traffic) that will seamlessly connect Yamuna Expressway with the Eastern Peripheral, has been earlier delayed because of non-availability of land. (File photo)

Earlier, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) was supposed to construct it. But later, it requested the NHAI to build the project, and also sought the UP government’s required approvals for it.

“The UP cabinet has given its approval paving way for the work to begin at this important project that has been delayed for so long earlier, due to land, and later, due to the contractor selection…, the NHAI will fund ₹270 crore and also build this interchange project,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

The work on a cloverleaf loop (the curved, one-way ramps in a cloverleaf interchange, which allows traffic to move between intersecting highways without crossing the flow of traffic) that will seamlessly connect Yamuna Expressway with the Eastern Peripheral, has been earlier delayed because of non-availability of land.

To be built on 57 hectares of land, the loop is a crucial project as it will also provide direct connectivity from Noida International Greenfield airport at Jewar to Delhi-National Capital Region via EPE.

Yeida has provided 22 hectares of land and the remaining land has been taken from the Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), said officials.

Notably, in the absence of a loop the motorists from Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi face inconvenience taking the Eastern Peripheral as they have to travel through many congestion-ridden villages like Kasna and Ghangola, etc.

This loop will benefit motorists, offering a smooth ride to thousands of commuters, who use the 165km Yamuna Expressway and EPE.

The NHAI will fund this project and Yeida will construct the entry and exit to connect the two important e-ways. The EPE passes above the Yamuna e-way near Noida International University and Galgotias University campus, officials said.