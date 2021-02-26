Niti Aayog lauds Noida girl’s painting, shares on social media

NOIDA: If you were to visit Deepshikha De’s house in Sector 75, one of the first things you will notice are the colours and the brush strokes. All of 11, the young girl has won accolades for her art from several countries. On Wednesday, one more feather was added to her cap as the Niti Aayog shared one of her paintings on its official Twitter handle, calling it “inspirational”.

A student of class 6 at DPS Noida, Deepshikha is a keen observer and an accomplished artist, say her teachers. Kamini Bhasin, the principal of the school, said that in 2018, the student participated in the Annual International Painting Competition organised by NASA on the topic ‘Miss You My Dear’. “She is a child prodigy. It makes us proud that her painting was selected for the cover page of their 2019 calendar. She also stood first in the international category of the 22nd State Fish Art Contest, organised by Wildlife Forever, US,” she said.

“Painting comes naturally to me. Apart from my mother’s help, I have never taken professional coaching,” says the 11-year-old.

The elder of the two children of software engineer Debojyoti and homemaker Sarmishtha, Deepshikha’s accomplishments include two awards each from NASA, United Nations, UNESCO and Peace Pals International. Besides, she bagged the second prize in a painting competition organised by the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting.

“My daughter has so far won 23 awards from the ministry of environment, two each from the ministry of power and ministry of culture. Besides, the National Human Rights Commission has also awarded her. Apart from these, she has many awards from the ministry of information and broadcasting, ministry of ayush, ministry of small, micro & medium enterprises, ministry of earth sciences, government of Gujarat, government of Odisha, the CSIR and IEEE,” her father said.

For Sarmishtha – who introduced her daughter to the world of colours when she was only two – Deepshikha never gives up. “If she starts a painting, she’ll not eat or drink till she finishes it. I’ve just introduced her to fine arts like any Bengali mother does,” she said.