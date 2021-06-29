No Covid vaccination at government centres in Noida on June 30

All Covid-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin, has been taken due to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said.

The order does not apply to private facilities, he added.

"Those who have pre-registered themselves for COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow (June 30) will be administered their dose on July 6 (next Tuesday). The vaccination process will continue as normal in the district from July 1," Dr. Ohri said in a statement.

Earlier, the district health department had deferred Covishield vaccination that was scheduled on Tuesday (June 29) to July 5 due to "unavoidable" reasons.