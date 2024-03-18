No respite in sight for home-buyers as Noida to challenge HC order

Noida The authority has decided to challenge the court order requiring to execute registry in the name of the homebuyers in Cloud Nine’s Lotus Espacia housing project. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Two weeks after the Allahabad high court ordering to execute registry in the name of the homebuyers in Cloud Nine’s Lotus Espacia housing project in Sector 100, the Noida authority has decided to challenge the court order, thereby causing more delay in the process.

In response to the writ of the homebuyers, the Allahabad high court in February directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the realty firms, Lotus 300 housing project in Sector 107 and Cloud 9 Projects Private Limited, accused of diverting homebuyers’ money to the Lotus Espacia housing project in Noida’s Sector 100 and delaying the project. Nearly 160 buyers are yet to execute registry of their flats.

The high court also directed the Noida authority to execute the registry in the name of homebuyers without seeking a no-dues certificate from the realty firms in these two projects.

However, the Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M and chief legal advisor Ravinder Prasad Gupta said that the authority will not be able to issue permission for the registry without the promoters paying up the financial dues.

Lotus 300 project has a dues of around ₹166 crore and the Lotus Espacia has a dues of around ₹80 crore.

“We have decided to challenge the Allahabad high court orders on the ground that the authority can not allow registration without the realtor clearing the financial dues. We are exploring the legal options available for us. Either we will file a special leave petition in the larger bench in Allahabad high court or go to the Supreme Court protecting our financial interests. We have a duty to recover the financial dues as per the law,” said Ravinder Prasad Gupta, chief legal advisor of the Noida authority.