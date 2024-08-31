Noida: 3 held over mobile phone warehouse theft

Noida: The Noida police have arrested three suspects for being allegedly involved in a recent theft at a mobile phone warehouse in Sector 69, officer said on Saturday, adding two of them were held in the morning and the third suspect in late evening. A case under section 305 (theft) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Pushpendra, Golu and Ravinder, and under section 109 (attempt to murder) against the first two. (HT Photo)

Police identified the trio as Pushpendra (23) (single name), and Golu Kumar (20), both residents of Tigri village under Bisrakh Police Station, Gautam Budh Nagar, and the mastermind Ravinder alias Kale, an electrician who worked for various companies.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya, Pushpendra and Golu were apprehended during a routine check from Gadhi roundabout towards Parthala roundabout towards FNG service road, when Pushpendra allegedly opened fire on the police team.

“In a retaliatory action by police, Pushpendra was shot in the leg and got injured. He was found in possession of an illegal pistol with one empty cartridge and one live cartridge. A stolen Splendor motorcycle connected to a case registered at Police Station Phase-1, Noida, was also recovered,” the ADCP said.

A further investigation of them led to confiscation of 30 mobile phones allegedly stolen from the warehouse on the night of August 23-24, said officers, adding that the stolen goods were found in suspects’ possession.

Injured Pushpendra was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Police said they have also dispatched a team to apprehend another suspect for the warehouse theft, based on information provided by the arrested two suspects.

Officers said that Pushpendra and Golu have a crime history and investigation is on to ascertain more details and any other incidents they may have been involved in.

During interrogation, the two revealed that Ravinder was the mastermind of the theft and he had conducted a reconnaissance of the warehouse as an electrician. He used the insider knowledge to orchestrate the theft in collaboration with the other two suspects, officers said. He was held from TP Nagar, Noida.

A case under section 305 (theft) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Pushpendra, Golu and Ravinder, and under section 109 (attempt to murder) against the first two.