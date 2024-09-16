Noida: 4 arrested for assaulting constable over vehicle parking

The Noida police have arrested four people for allegedly assaulting a police constable after he asked them to remove their two-wheelers parked in the middle of the road in Gijhore village, Noida, on Sunday night, officers said on Monday. The incident occurred Sunday night when the constable had just finished his duty and was passing through Gijhore village in Sector 53, Noida. (HT Photo)

The suspects identified as brothers Shivkumar Yadav (35), Deepak Yadav (33), Shivam Yadav (29) and their friend Anup Yadav (28) are residents of the same village, they added.

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, the incident occurred around 10.45pm on Sunday when constable Vikas Singh, deployed on duty with the police response vehicle (PRV) attached with Sector 63 police station, had just finished his duty and was passing through Gijhore village in Sector 53, Noida, on Sunday night.

“Four men had parked their three two-wheelers -- one motorbike and two scooters -- in the middle of the road. So, the constable asked them to move the two-wheelers to the side so that they do not block other vehicles,” said the ADCP.

The four men allegedly took offence and began assaulting and insulting the constable. He left the spot and filed a complaint with the Sector-24 police station, officers said.

“Taking cognisance of his complaint, Sector 24 police station registered an FIR (first information report) under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed a team to nab the four suspects on late Sunday night,” said Mishra, adding that the constable had suffered minor injuries and was given first aid.

Based on manual surveillance, the miscreants were arrested from Gijhore village around 12.30am on Monday. “Their three two-wheelers were also impounded. The suspects were later produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody on Monday,” the ADCP said.