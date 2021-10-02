Noida: 4 held for vehicle snatching after shoot-out

Four persons, who allegedly booked an autorickshaw in Noida and snatched the vehicle from the driver at gunpoint, were arrested after an encounter with police in Noida’s Sector 39 on Thursday night.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said police received information about the movement of some suspects in an auto in Sector 98. “A team from Sector 39 police station was deployed at the spot. When the police signalled the vehicle to stop, the suspects opened fire at the police team and tried to escape,” he said.

The police chased the suspects and forced them to stop the vehicle. During the exchange of fire, of the four suspects, Arjun (30), a resident of Bhajanpura in Delhi and Vishwas Das (35), a resident of Bulandshahr--sustained bullet injuries in their legs while Momraj (30), a resident of Sambhal, and Arvind (28), a resident of Amroha--were unhurt.

Police arrested all the four suspects and recovered two countrymade guns, two live cartridges, one stolen auto and some auto parts from their possession. The suspects were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said on September 25, the suspects snatched the auto from one Shankar Singh at Sector 37. Singh said the four suspects had booked his auto from Noida to got to AVJ Heights Society in Greater Noida. “When we reached Greater Noida, the suspects asked me to stop the auto at a secluded place. They held me at gun point and snatched the auto,” said Singh. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC at Sector 39 police station.