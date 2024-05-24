Noida: 7,530 people fined in drive to curb road accidents

In a bid to curb road accidents, Uttar Pradesh’s principal secretary (transport) on Thursday held a meeting on road safety in Greater Noida and directed the traffic police and the transport department to take measures and ensure that people comply with traffic rules. The Noida traffic police on Thursday conducted an enforcement drive and issued 7,530 fines, besides seizing 24 vehicles from different places for various traffic violations. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida traffic police later conducted an enforcement drive and issued 7,530 fines, besides seizing 24 vehicles from different places for various traffic violations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the Noida traffic police, from January to December 2023, the district recorded 1,176 accidents, 470 fatalities, and injuries to 858 people. In 2022, the district had recorded 1,122 accidents, 437 fatalities, and 856 injuries.

“Everyone needs to adhere to traffic rules to prevent road accidents. We need to be vigilant, as such accidents can be prevented by properly following traffic rules,” principal secretary (transport) L Venkateshwarlu told a gathering of officials at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that a joint effort was required to reduce the number of road accidents and instructed the officers to carry out an enforcement drive in the district.

“We have to focus on three Es: education, enforcement, and engineering (road),” he said.

Later, the Noida traffic police conducted an enforcement drive in the city.

“It was aimed at improving traffic flow at various locations such as Sector 15, Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, Sector 18, Sector 125, Sector 62, Gaur City, Surajpur, and Pari Chowk,” said deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav.

“The maximum fines were issued for riding without helmets (4,710), followed by unauthorised parking (863), wrong-side driving (603), red light jumping (284), driving without seatbelts (223), faulty registration number plate (137), tripling on bikes (106), PUC violation (61), without driving licence (56), using a mobile phone while driving (48), hooters (36) and other violations 403,” said a traffic police officer.

Police also towed away as many as 28 vehicles for parking in unauthorised areas.