Noida: 9,370 fined for not wearing masks, police collected 937,000 so far

Noida: Police have launched enforcement action as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Noida and Greater Noida. In the past two days, they have imposed fines against 9,370 persons for not wearing masks and collected ₹937,000 from them for violating Covid-19 protocols. Police have also issued challans to 2,947 vehicle owners and collected ₹3.62 lakh as fine.

On Friday, the Noida police fined 6,006 persons against 3,364 on Thursday and collected ₹600,600 against ₹336,400 a day earlier. Police have also issued challans to 1,262 vehicle owners against 1,685 on Thursday and collected ₹1.63 lakh against ₹1.99 lakh a day earlier. They also registered 30 FIRs against 77 persons for violating Covid-19 protocols on Friday, against 30 cases against 70 persons on Thursday.

Love Kumar, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, reminded people that wearing a mask is mandatory. “The police teams are conducting awareness drives in different markets and public places and are urging people to follow Covid-19 protocols. We are conducting an enforcement drive and have asked people to maintain social distancing and other such norms. We have also fined people for not wearing masks,” Kumar said.

Rajendra Kumar, sub-inspector, Sector 39 police station, said that his team is conducting the enforcement drive in the neighbourhood.

“While on duty in Noida Sector 94, we saw a person standing without a mask. He was chewing and spitting tobacco. We registered a case against him under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 134 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 33 discharges and 743 undergoing treatment. Total 93 persons have died of the coronavirus, and 25,985 recovered in Gautam Budh Nagar since the outbreak in March 2020.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida zone, said a similar enforcement drive was launched on Friday, and different police stations have compiled the data and shared it. “We are taking fines for not wearing masks and registering cases if four or more persons are found together. We are trying to break the human chain to keep the Covid-19 spread in check,” he said.

NK Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Noida chapter, said that the “people have been flouting Covid-19 protocols as they are taking the pandemic lightly”. “The government had announced nationwide lockdown and put several restrictions in place for a few months. This had curbed the spread of the coronavirus. But recently, people have started moving freely and socialising like before. This led to a rise in the infections,” Sharma said, adding that people should avoid going out unless it is necessary. He has also advised the people to frequently wash their hands and maintain social distancing.