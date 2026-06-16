Noida airport begins operations with enhanced security

Noida:As Noida International Airport began operations on Monday, police rolled out extensive security and traffic management arrangements to ensure smooth and safe functioning, officials said. To strengthen security, seven additional PCR and Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) have been deployed. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Officials said a dedicated police station at the domestic terminal is already operational, supported by additional police outposts. A proposal has also been sent to set up a separate Jewar International Terminal police station outside the airport, with around 70 new posts.

Over 130 police personnel have been trained in immigration procedures. Armed patrols, PCR vehicles and round-the-clock surveillance have been deployed in and around the airport. “A passenger help desk staffed with male and female police personnel has also been set up inside the terminal,” Noida police said in a statement.

Security arrangements are being coordinated by the CISF, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squad, and Anti-Sabotage Teams.

To strengthen security, seven additional PCR and Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) have been deployed. One PCR will be deployed at the Yamuna Expressway stretch, between the Jewar Toll Plaza and Phalaida Cut. Another will monitor the airport’s main approach road. Two PRVs will cover the airport’s surrounding areas and villages, and three more will patrol areas under the Jewar Domestic Terminal Police Station jurisdiction.

“The dedicated deployment of patrol vehicles will ensure continuous monitoring of airport routes and provide immediate assistance to passengers and locals in emergencies,” said an official.

Five new police outposts have also been set up along the Yamuna Expressway and nearby areas.

Vehicle access routes

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Abhay Kumar Mishra said passengers from Delhi-NCR and neighbouring districts can reach the airport through designated connecting roads, underpasses and interchanges leading to the Yamuna Expressway.

From there, travellers can use the airport interchange and enter through Gate No. 1 to the airport parking area.

Parking arrangements

Separate parking zones have been earmarked outside the terminal to ensure smooth traffic flow. “Zone A has been marked for general parking, Zone B for app-based taxis and pick-up/drop-off services, Zone C for staff parking, and Zone D for private passenger vehicles,” said the DCP.

A dedicated zoning system has been designed to streamline traffic flow and facilitate efficient passenger access to and from the terminal, the DCP added.