Noida airport deadline now Nov 2025; cargo, domestic ops in Sep 15

Noida International Airport will open for domestic flights and cargo operations in September 2025, and for international flights in November 2025, Uttar Pradesh’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Saturday. This is the third time the airport has missed its scheduled deadline. The airport is five months behind schedule. (HT Archive)

The airport missed its first opening deadline on September 29, 2024, which was delayed to April 25, and then again to June 30. The delays are due to the pace of work, which started late due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said. This year will mark the opening of the airport’s first phase, which will cater to 12 million passengers annually.

“We have reviewed the progress of the airport and directed officials to fast-track all work. This airport will be completely ready by November and it will be the largest airport in Asia and the fourth largest in the world,” said Gupta, who was on a two-day visit to Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to review infrastructure projects.

The Noida airport in Jewar is being built in four phases with an investment of ₹29,650 crore. The first phase, costing ₹10,056 crore, is designed to cater to 12 million passengers annually. It will have one runway and one terminal building. By the fourth phase, expected to become operational in 2040, the airport will have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers annually.

During his visit, Gupta held discussions on several infrastructure projects with investments of ₹45,148 crore, expected to create 132,000 jobs. Gupta told officials that all landholding companies should commence construction work within the stipulated time and complete development in accordance with the detailed project report.

“Special monitoring should be maintained on the investment to increase setting up of industries. Any difficulties faced by investors in setting up industries should be resolved promptly,” said Gupta.

Among the projects discussed were a state-of-the-art hospital near Jewar Airport, the Film City, Fintech city, toy park, furniture park, apparel park, and MSME cluster.

Gupta also reviewed the progress of the medical devices park being built over 350 acres in Yeida Sector 28. Yeida officials said that 89 plots have been allotted and factory construction has begun, officials said.

“Updates were also given on the electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC 2.0), data centre park, and IT-ITES park plans,” said a Yeida official.

Gupta also reviewed plans for the first semiconductor manufacturing unit in north India, which will be built by a joint venture of Foxconn and HCL, Vanasundari, in Sector 28, making it the country’s second largest semiconductor manufacturing hub.

“Our objective is that the owners of the plots set up their units according to the deadlines submitted to the authority so that they create the jobs and business opportunities,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.