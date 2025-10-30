Noida airport likely to get aviation licence by Nov 7

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to issue the much-awaited aerodrome licence for the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar by November 7, paving the way for trial operations and commercial flights, DGCA director general Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on Wednesday.

“The calibration flight is expected to be completed by this week,” Kidwai said. “We are aiming to issue the aerodrome license to the airport operator by around November 7.”

Officials privy to the developments said that DGCA had carried out aerodrome licensing inspections between September 22 and 25, during which 38 observations were raised regarding the airport’s readiness.

“Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd – the project concessionaire – has submitted action taken reports (ATRs) for approximately 20 observations, and given probable dates of completion for the remaining items as October 39, and November 7,” a government official said, asking not to be identified.

“The pending points mainly relate to aerodrome infrastructure, rescue and fire-fighting services, air traffic control (ATC) equipment installation, and manpower augmentation,” the senior government official cited above said. “The license, however, will be issued only if the operator manages to fulfil all the mandatory requirements,” he added.

Meanwhile, Noida International Airport Ltd chief executive officer RK Singh said the DGCA’s specialised calibration aircraft will conduct technical checks of the airport’s navigation and communication systems over the next few days.

“DGCA will test and then review the accuracy and reliability of air navigation and communication systems before the facility becomes ready for usage,” Singh said, adding that calibration flights will be conducted for about two hours each day starting Thursday.

A calibration flight is a technical operation undertaken by aviation authorities to ensure that all navigation aids and air traffic control (ATC) systems at an airport are functioning within prescribed safety limits, and this a laid down procedure under DGCA regulations and forms part of the checks, which are key to pave the way for an airport to become functional for commercial use, said officials of NIAL.

The exercise may continue over several days depending on weather and operational conditions.

“As and when the calibration parameters are approved, the airport will obtain ground licensing, and that is the final measure allowing for the trial operations and commercial flights at this project. We are hopeful that DGCA will issue the aerodrome license as per the laid-down rules, paving the way for the start of operations,” said Singh.

A spokesperson for concessionaire Zurich International said the company would comment after receiving details from the government on the latest developments.

In a first comment on NIA from Delhi airport, CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “The upcoming Noida Airport will benefit the NCR’s penetration of flying. We (too) see business being generated.”

“NIA has a separate catchment area for Noida which is currently under-served. With Noida coming in, it is likely to improve the overall accessibility of Air travel. As the aviation penetration grows for NCR as a whole, there will be more. Earlier we expected to grow at 8% and now we see the same at 10%. This accelerated growth will benefit both of us (NIA & IGIA),” Jaipuriar said at an aviation conference on Wednesday.