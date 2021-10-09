Noida: Artistes get less time to prepare for Ramlila, yet remain undeterred

Uncertainty loomed large and performers and organisers remained anxious about whether Ramlila, the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram that is staged for 10 days and concludes on Dussehra, will be held this year on account of Covid-19, that forced authorities to cancel the event last year.

However, authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar giving the green signal for the 10-day cultural extravaganza only two weeks ago has lifted the spirit of the artistes. Though they are enthusiastic about returning to the stage and reconnecting with the audience, they hope they are able to deliver their best and their performances are not affected, given that they have had very less time to prepare for the theatrical rendition of the Ramayana.

The training and rehearsals for this year’s Ramlila were very different from usual with actors connecting over video calls to rehearse their performances and dialogues, and some others rushing to book their vaccination appointments.

“This year was filled with uncertainties as we were not very hopeful whether Ramlila will be staged in Noida or not. Still, keeping faith in God, we started virtual rehearsals in September but with only those actors who were fully vaccinated. It was only on September 27 that we got the confirmation that Ramlila will be staged and we were booked by organisers. Then, within 10 days, we had to arrange for dresses, fittings as well as makeup artists and be ready for the play,” said Sudip Arora (50), director at Sriji Kala Manch theatre group from Greater Noida that is staging Ramlila in Sector 62.

While every year, the theatre troupe starts practising between July and August, this year the group got only a month’s time to practice.

“Every year, we practice for at least two to three months before the Ramlila but this year, we could practice only for a month. However, our actors have worked hard and we hope the lack of practice does not affect their performances,” said Rakesh Ratnakar (62), director at Ratnakar Dramatic Art Production theatre group from Delhi, that will be staging Ramlila at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A.

Ujjwal Rana (22), who will be essaying the role of ‘Ram’ for the rendition that will be performed at Noida Stadium, was at his hometown in Himachal Pradesh when he got to know he has been selected for the role.

“Since colleges are conducting online classes, I have been in my hometown since the pandemic began. However, since I have been active in theatre, our guruji knew about me and told me that I have been selected for the role of Ram this year. Since the rehearsals were online, I attended most of the sessions from my hometown and came to Noida just last week,” said Rana, who is pursuing masters of mass communication at an institute in Noida’s Sector 16.

As soon as their roles in Ramlila were confirmed, some actors said they had to rush for their second vaccination doses as it was made mandatory by the Ramlila organizers.

“I crossed my date for the second vaccination dose in August and was not able to find a slot at that time. In September, when we were told we can participate only if we are fully vaccinated, it almost became an emergency for me to book a slot. I used to log in on the Cowin portal every night to book a slot. It took me three days but I managed to book a slot and got fully vaccinated,” said Mohit Sharma (23), a resident of Ghaziabad, who will be playing Raavan’s role at Sector 62.

Amit Bharti (37), who is playing four roles, including that of Kumbhkaran for the Ramlila that will be staged at Noida Stadium, said he was disappointed last year when the event was cancelled in Noida.

“Though I am a businessman by profession, I have been a part of Ramlila since the last 15 years and look forward to essaying different characters on stage all year long. Last year was hard for the community of actors who perform in Ramlila but we accepted the decision,” said Bharti.