Noida authority acts against its staffers over negligence

The Noida authority has initiated action against a lekhpal (keeper of land records) and a supervisor for negligence and dereliction of duty, said chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M on Tuesday. The lekhpal was pulled up for failing to act against illegal constructions in the Hazipur, Salarpur, and Bhangel areas, despite clear instructions. (Sunil Ghosh/HT files)

The lekhpal was pulled up for failing to act against illegal constructions in the Hazipur, Salarpur, and Bhangel areas, despite clear instructions issued during an inspection on August 1, 2024, by CEO Lokesh M, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma, and other officials.

“He was found expressing carelessness for the assigned administrative responsibility in his jurisdiction,” a Noida Authority official said, adding that the authority has recommended his suspension to the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Board, his parent department. The Lekhpal had been posted in Noida for several years, and several complaints had been filed against him by farmers and residents.

Additionally, a gardener and a supervisor were suspended for poor performance and irregular attendance. “We have taken action against these three workers for violating the rules,” said CEO Lokesh M.

The crackdown follows the authority’s renewed push to curb unauthorised construction in the city.