Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida authority acts against its staffers over negligence

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
May 07, 2025 09:26 AM IST

The Lekhpal had been posted in Noida for several years, and several complaints had been filed against him by farmers and residents

The Noida authority has initiated action against a lekhpal (keeper of land records) and a supervisor for negligence and dereliction of duty, said chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M on Tuesday.

The lekhpal was pulled up for failing to act against illegal constructions in the Hazipur, Salarpur, and Bhangel areas, despite clear instructions. (Sunil Ghosh/HT files)
The lekhpal was pulled up for failing to act against illegal constructions in the Hazipur, Salarpur, and Bhangel areas, despite clear instructions. (Sunil Ghosh/HT files)

The lekhpal was pulled up for failing to act against illegal constructions in the Hazipur, Salarpur, and Bhangel areas, despite clear instructions issued during an inspection on August 1, 2024, by CEO Lokesh M, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma, and other officials.

“He was found expressing carelessness for the assigned administrative responsibility in his jurisdiction,” a Noida Authority official said, adding that the authority has recommended his suspension to the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Board, his parent department. The Lekhpal had been posted in Noida for several years, and several complaints had been filed against him by farmers and residents.

Additionally, a gardener and a supervisor were suspended for poor performance and irregular attendance. “We have taken action against these three workers for violating the rules,” said CEO Lokesh M.

The crackdown follows the authority’s renewed push to curb unauthorised construction in the city.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida authority acts against its staffers over negligence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On