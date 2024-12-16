Noida authority CEO gives ‘stand up’ punishment to staff

NOIDA: The Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday made the staff of the residential plot department work for 20 minutes without sitting on their chairs as a punishment for not duly attending to the people visiting the office for property related work. The entire staff, following the CEO’s directions, attended to the visitors while standing next to their chairs for 20 minutes as a punishment for negligence. (HT Photos)

Lokesh M, the CEO, has installed CCTV cameras in every department and public spaces, and set up a control room in his chamber to monitor activities in the building, officials said.

“I noticed through CCTV that one of our staff members was sitting idle, without bothering to attend to the visitors properly. I saw a senior citizen standing for over an hour and the staff was not addressing his grievances. I sent a message asking him to tend to the issue without delay. But still the senior citizen remained standing as the staff wasn’t resolving the issue related to property transfer. I visited this section and directed the entire staff to stand for 20 minutes while attending to the visitors,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida authority.

An estimated 1,000 visitors approximately daily visit the Sector 6 office and they often complain about erratic behaviour of the staff.

“The Noida authority must train its staff in behavioural skills to improve their communication so that they handle visitors politely and address the grievances in a more professional manner,” said NP Singh, president, Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents’ welfare association, a citizens’ group.