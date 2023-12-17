Noida authority directs five realtors to resolve apartment owners issues

The Noida authority directed the promoters of five group housing projects to resolve issues related to maintenance and formation of the apartment owners’ association on priority, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The five projects are Imperial Housing Ventures private limited, Sethi Buildwell private limited, Supertech limited, Antriskh Developers private limited, and Ajnara India limited. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The directions came from the authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M in a meeting with realtors on Saturday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The five projects are Imperial Housing Ventures private limited, Sethi Buildwell private limited, Supertech limited, Antriskh Developers private limited, and Ajnara India limited.

“We have directed the promoters to address the apartment owners’ issues pertaining to the common area maintenance and formation of the apartment owners association without any delay,” said Lokesh M, adding that the authority will regularly hold meetings with realtors where apartment owners can raise their issues.

The move comes after state chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to this effect. Adityanath had attended a meeting with Noida authority officials on December 8 during which Noida MLA Pankaj Singh raised the matter of multiple issues pending in Noida’s housing societies.

Imperial Housing Ventures private limited has Paras Tiera project in Sector 137, Sethi Buildwell private limited also has a housing society in Sector 76, the Supertech limited housing project is located in Sector 137, Antriskh Developers private limited’s housing society is in Sector 78, and Ajnara India limited’s housing society is in Sector 74.

Imperial Housing Ventures private limited and Sethi Buildwell private limited assured that they would hand over interest free maintenance security (IFMS) to the elected apartment owners’ association within a month. The apartment owners’ association had said during the meeting that the promoters of these two projects were not handing over the funds that could be used in cases of emergency in the housing project.

“We have directed the water department to give water charges calculation to Imperial Housing Ventures private limited for all the apartments as the realtors has obtained water connection only for 1,050 units out of a total 3,900 units occupied by the apartment owners. It is very important that all apartment owners get water connection and pay their bills,” the Noida authority said in a statement.

Supertech Limited’s Sector 137 project is under corporate insolvency resolution process, so the interim resolution professional was told to hand over the maintenance of 20 towers of this project to the apartment owners’ association as per the rules.

The authority directed Sethi Buildwell private limited to obtain consent to operate the sewage treatment plant within ten days and hand over the same to the apartment owners’ association. According to the rules, the apartment owners’ association or any company can start operations of a sewage treatment plant only after obtaining consent to operate from the state pollution control board, said officials.

“Ajnara Group’s national company law tribunal-appointed resolution professional was told to attend the next meeting as he was absent. Sethi Group was told to pay ₹1.7 crore water bills as dues. The planning department was directed to check the maps of the Antriksh Group, which is facing trial in the Allahabad high court,” said an authority official.

Realtors were not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

Quote from apartment owners.