Noida: Toll-free helpline number for locals to report waterlogging in city

ByMaria Khan
Jul 02, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The Noida authority has introduced a toll-free helpline number for residents to report waterlogging during the monsoon season. The helpline will be active until August 31. A control room has also been set up to address grievances related to waterlogging.

The Noida authority on Saturday introduced a toll-free helpline number for residents of the city to report waterlogging. The helpline number -- 0120-2423795 -- will remain active till August 31, authority officials said.

On receiving a complaint on the helpline, a team would reach the affected spot with resources to drain the rainwater, the authority said. (Representative Image)
The Noida authority has also set up a designated control room to address the grievances related to waterlogging in the city. The control room, which will be operated by the irrigation and water department, has staff deputed to handle the helpline in three shifts, said officials.

On receiving a complaint on the helpline, a team would reach the affected spot with resources to drain the rainwater, the authority said.

Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said, “The helpline service is made available to Noida residents every year to report waterlogging incidents during monsoon. The service, which started from July 1, will operate for the entire season till August 31, with the staff attending calls day and night. Based on the complaints, a team will be dispatched to fix the problems.”

Several low-lying areas have been inundated in Gautam Budh Nagar in the rain over the past one week. The collectorate premises in Greater Noida was flooded on Friday with both employees and visitors having to wade through ankle-deep water to go about their work.

Sunday, July 02, 2023
