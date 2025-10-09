Noida authority mourns its top official’s demise

Noida The Noida authority on Wednesday organised a prayer meet to condole the death of its assistant general manager (AGM) Ashish Bhati, who breathed his last at a Delhi hospital early Tuesday following multi-organ failure while undergoing dengue treatment. He was 48. Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M along with other staff members paid their respects at the meet convened in the afternoon at the authority’s Sector 6 office. (HT Photos)

Bhati, son of former UP minister Harish Chandra Bhati, was not keeping on well for a week. He died around 3am at a private hospital, said his family members and friends. He resided in Sector 61, and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

On Wednesday, Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M along with other staff members paid their respects at the meet convened in the afternoon at the authority’s Sector 6 office.

“His demise is a big loss for the entire Noida authority family because he was a thorough professional and worked for at least 20 years here. He joined our board meeting online on October 3 even after being unwell,” the CEO said on the occasion.

Bhati’s father performed the last rites at his own farm in Greater Noida on Tuesday in the presence of various key people including Member of Parliament (Gautam Budh Nagar) Dr Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh among others, said his friends.

Bhati had his early education at Gwalior’s Scindia school and studied at Amity University, Noida, before doing MBA from London, said a family member.

“I have lost everything with his passing away at such a young age. I cannot believe that God can do this to me,” said his father.