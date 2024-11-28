Noida authority plans industrial sectors, eyes 25ha land

The Noida authority has initiated the process of purchasing 25 hectares of agricultural land from farmers to develop new industrial and institutional sectors, numbered 161 to 166 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, officials said on Tuesday. This expansion, which aims to attract industries and bolster regional economic growth, is likely to be the last sectoral development project in Noida due to land scarcity, they added. The authority highlighted its intent to acquire land through mutual agreement to resolve compensation issues and minimise resistance from farmers, officials said. (HT Archive)

Once acquired, the authority plans to develop the land with roads, parks, drainage, sewage networks, and other civic amenities before allotting it to businesses. “We are talking to the farmers so that we can buy the land amicably for the new sectors to be developed. We hope the plans will materialise soon as our teams are working on this by resolving the farmers’ concerns,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida authority.

The Noida authority will buy through mutual consent around 25 hectares of land for four villages, including Mohiyapur, Gulawali, Dostpur Mangrauli, and Nalgarha, said officials. The authority has some part of the land in its possession, and the remaining 25 hectares will be bought from the farmers to develop this new sector, they added.

While the authority already possesses 90% of the land in Gulawali, encroachments and inhabited areas remain challenges. Meanwhile, progress in other villages, including Dostpur Mangrauli, Mohiyapur, and Nalgarha, is ongoing, Noida authority officials said.

This project, which began over four years ago, initially required 540 acres of land. “So far, the authority has bought 40% of the land from farmers, and the remaining land is in the process of being acquired,” an official aware of the developments added.

According to the developmental plans, sectors 162, 164, and 165 are reserved for industrial units. Meanwhile, Sector 161 is designated for institutional purposes, with proposed IT/ITeS facilities, government agencies, hospitals, and private institutes.

Sectors 163 and 166 are slated to have a mixed-use development, including commercial and residential buildings.

The authority highlighted its intent to acquire land through mutual agreement to resolve compensation issues and minimise resistance from farmers, officials said.

This staggered acquisition process is designed to foster trust and reduce disputes. Incentives will be offered to industries in the newly developed sectors to enhance their attractiveness, officials said.