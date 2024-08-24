Noida authority ponders solutions for NH-9 traffic congestion

The Noida authority has discussed possible solutions to ease traffic congestion generally witnessed while commuting on the National Highway (NH) 9 towards Sector 62 and 63. Noida authority also proposed pedestrian-friendly service roads, better infrastructure at key intersections. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

A series of measures were proposed during a meeting, officials said on Saturday.

The proposals include widening left turns, relocating public conveniences, creating designated stands for three-wheelers, and finalising designs for a foot overbridge, they added.

Rohan Sharma, a resident of Sector 62, said the traffic situation on the stretch is a nightmare. “I travel to Delhi every day for work, and it takes me at least 30 minutes to cross this stretch,” he said. Meanwhile, another resident, Priya Gupta, said: “The situation worsens during peak hours on the prominent road between Sector 62 and 63 due to the public toilets built on the left side of the road that has made the stretch narrow.”

On Friday, the Noida authority held a review meeting with consultants to figure out possible solutions in the area. “A series of measures to ease the traffic burden were discussed which included widening left turns, relocating public toilets, creating designated stands for three-wheelers, and finalising designs for a foot overbridge,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority. “

The suggestions also included managing three-wheelers by creating a proper stand and shifting them to a different location for a smooth traffic flow, finalising the design of the proposed foot overbridge at the location after a site inspection with traffic police, to ensure pedestrian safety.

To improve traffic flow at the Mamura crossing, the consultants have suggested allowing only left turns, reducing congestion and minimising traffic conflict points. To enhance traffic flow, consultants suggested upgrading infrastructure at key locations, including HCL SEZ, Amity University, and Raipur village T-points. “Officials have been directed to execute these suggestions to minimise congestion and provide a seamless commuting experience,” the CEO added.