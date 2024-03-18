Noida authority refuses nod for Unitech’s revised building maps

The Noida authority on Monday said it will not approve the revised building maps of realty firm Unitech Group’s housing projects in sectors 96, 97, 98, 113 and 117, until it clears all financial dues it owes the authority, said officials in the know of the development. In Unitech Unihomes housing project in Sector 117, which is also partially completed, homeowners have already occupied some of the towers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We have already informed the Supreme Court (it is hearing a plea by homebuyers) in our reply that the Noida authority will not be able to approve the building maps (of Unitech) without the board or the realtor paying around ₹10,000 crore dues. Also, we have requested the court that if the realtor cannot pay the dues, then they can return the undeveloped land to the authority; Unitech has large tracts of land in sectors 96, 97 and 98, on which it has not started any construction as yet,” said Ravinder Prasad Gupta, chief legal advisor, Noida authority.

The refusal will further delay these stalled projects and exacerbate the sufferings of thousands of homebuyers, who have been waiting for over a decade to get their flats.

The Supreme Court in 2020 had appointed a board under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer YS Malik, after removing Unitech promoters, and handed over control of the company to the board, after the realty group failed to deliver projects by the promised timelines.

Since then, Unitech promoters Ramesh Chandra, Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, and YS Malik is looking after the management of company, on the directions of the Supreme Court which will next hear the matter on April 20, 2024.

The Unitech board in April 2023 submitted the revised building maps to the Noida authority for approvals so that it can restart construction on stalled projects. However, authority chief executive officer Lokesh M and chief legal advisor Gupta said the authority cannot approve the plans until the nearly ₹10,000 crore dues are paid.

Unitech has housing projects in sectors 96, 97, 98, 113, and 117 in Noida. The civil work on these projects is partially complete and the site has become an eyesore over the years with rusted grilles and dilapidated structures left to rot there.

In Unitech Unihomes housing project in Sector 117, which is also partially completed, homeowners have already occupied some of the towers.

However, the authority has so far refrained from acting against these projects as the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court.

The Noida authority, in 2006, allotted 347 acres to Unitech Group for an ultra luxury project with a golf course in sectors 96, 97 and 98 along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Unitech launched three projects -- Amber, Burgundy and Willow 1&2 -- under Unitech Golf and Country Club township on 347 acres in sectors 96,97, and 98 along the expressway on the Delhi-Noida border.

Unitech assured buyers that it will deliver ready units in these three projects in 2012 and managed to sell 958 of 1,091 flats in its projects in sectors 96, 97 and 98. The projects having premium size apartments -- 4,500-5,500 square feet -- and plotted bungalows was supposed to be delivered in 2012. But for the last more than a decade, the projects have seen no construction at all, said authority officials.

The Noida authority in 2008 allotted to Unitech housing land in sectors 113 and 117 as well. The Noida authority, however, failed to hand over 20 acres out of 53.3 acres and six acres out of 71 acres in Sector 117 owing to farmer disputes.

Currently, there are six partially built projects in Sector 117 and one in Sector 113, said officials.

The homebuyers said since 2017, the apex court has been hearing their plea and they hope that the work will start soon at the site.

“When a new board was formed under YS Malik, it gave buyers some hope. But even after four years, we are yet to get out homes. So we appeal to the SC and the Noida authority to look into our grievances as we have suffered for too long. We have, through a letter, requested the authority to approve the revised building maps so that work can begin at the site without further delay,” said Saurabh Aggarwal, president of homebuyers association of Unitech projects.

Unitech needs to develop and deliver a total of 16,785 units, in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ambala and Mohali, among other cities. In Noida alone, it needs to develop and deliver 6,000 apartments, while in Greater Noida it has to deliver 1,125 units, and in Gurugram 5,800 units, among other cities.

“We have selected contractors against 38 tenders worth ₹11,000 crore to start the construction work on all projects about a year ago. We are waiting for approvals from the Noida authority and a green signal from the Supreme Court to start work. We want to finish and deliver the units at the earliest to aggrieved homebuyers,” said Malik, adding that he is hopeful of a resolution from the supreme Court during the next hearing on April 20.